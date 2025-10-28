 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals 911 Operator
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20569044 Edited 28 October 2025 – 05:26:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Mawkey now automatically jumps after defeating El Vago to avoid falling straight down.

Health bars have been added to all bosses.

Cave crates have been re-adjusted, with improved collision detection across various objects.

Several collision issues with enemies have been fixed.

After defeating a boss, a directional arrow will now appear to show you where to go next.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3921581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link