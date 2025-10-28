Mawkey now automatically jumps after defeating El Vago to avoid falling straight down.
Health bars have been added to all bosses.
Cave crates have been re-adjusted, with improved collision detection across various objects.
Several collision issues with enemies have been fixed.
After defeating a boss, a directional arrow will now appear to show you where to go next.
SHUSHO IMPROVEMENTS
