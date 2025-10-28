 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20569011 Edited 28 October 2025 – 10:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on the feedback and reports we’ve received from everyone on Discord and Steam,

we’ve made the following fixes:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the detail dialog could appear partially off-screen on the piece selection screen

Fixed a bug where the Mammoth’s effect did not permanently increase Population by +1

Peace / Building

Changes

Flower Girl

Changed rarity from Rare → Normal, Coins from 3 → 1, and appearance difficulty from 2 → 4

Updated effect to:

“Increase the count of 1 adjacent Grassland or Forest by +1. When one reaches 5, permanently increase that piece’s Coins by +1.”

Grassland

Remove the effect of the piece

Butterfly

Removed

Flower

Removed

Flower Shop

Changed effect to:

“Gain 1 Coin each time a Grassland, Forest, or Flower Girl is Cleared.”

Pigeon

Adjusted targeting so that uncleared pieces are prioritized

Frog

Changed appearance difficulty from 4 → 2

Reason for the Change

Compared to the Frigid Zone, the Temperate Zone still had an ongoing issue where earning Coins in the early stages was more difficult. This adjustment was made to help address that problem.
In particular, flower-related pieces had few synergies leading into the late game, and both the Butterfly and Flower Girl pieces were difficult to utilize effectively.
To improve the early-game piece composition, we removed less useful pieces, thereby strengthening the potential for strategies that connect to livestock-focused builds.

Changed files in this update

