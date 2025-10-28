Compared to the Frigid Zone, the Temperate Zone still had an ongoing issue where earning Coins in the early stages was more difficult. This adjustment was made to help address that problem.

In particular, flower-related pieces had few synergies leading into the late game, and both the Butterfly and Flower Girl pieces were difficult to utilize effectively.

To improve the early-game piece composition, we removed less useful pieces, thereby strengthening the potential for strategies that connect to livestock-focused builds.