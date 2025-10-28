Based on the feedback and reports we’ve received from everyone on Discord and Steam,
we’ve made the following fixes:
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the detail dialog could appear partially off-screen on the piece selection screen
Fixed a bug where the Mammoth’s effect did not permanently increase Population by +1
Peace / Building
Changes
Flower Girl
Changed rarity from Rare → Normal, Coins from 3 → 1, and appearance difficulty from 2 → 4
“Increase the count of 1 adjacent Grassland or Forest by +1. When one reaches 5, permanently increase that piece’s Coins by +1.”
Grassland
Remove the effect of the piece
Butterfly
Removed
Flower
Removed
Flower Shop
Changed effect to:
“Gain 1 Coin each time a Grassland, Forest, or Flower Girl is Cleared.”
Pigeon
Adjusted targeting so that uncleared pieces are prioritized
Frog
Changed appearance difficulty from 4 → 2
Reason for the Change
Compared to the Frigid Zone, the Temperate Zone still had an ongoing issue where earning Coins in the early stages was more difficult. This adjustment was made to help address that problem.
Changed files in this update