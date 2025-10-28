Fixed a shit ton of bugs, mostly from recent patches. There was a bug with the Crypto gemcrack in Ch.3, tons of dialogue inconsistencies if you resisted enslavement at the start of Ch.3, a glitch preventing Izari Clerics from casting spells, and the entire Auto-Pause menu not working from the main menu.

Also fixed some bugs that have been there from the start, including a problem with saves not appearing in the list if they started with "Chapter", Dread Spiders dropping the wrong organ on death, and a cliff blocking grapnel use in Ch.3. Also added a way to get pirate respect in Ch.3 if they are hostile. Finally, improved a bit of dialogue. Thanks to Macabre again for reporting half of these issues.

Complete list of changes:

-Fixed bug with saved games that start with "Chapter" not appearing in list.

-Fixed major bug in main menu where Auto-Pause settings menu wasn't working.

-Fixed major bug in Izari Cleric scripts that prevented them from casting spells.

-Fixed major bug where you couldn't target energy fields with Cryto Gemcrack in Ch.3.

-Fixed some dialogue bugs in Ch.3 where characters assumed you were enslaved even if you resisted.

-Fixed bug in Berindal Beach in Ch.3 that blocked vision at foot of scalable cliff (blocking grapnel).

-Fixed bug where Dread Spiders would sometimes drop Blink Saccules instead of normal Spider Saccules.

-Fixed Ostello's faction in Ch.3 story file, and added another 2 Izari Mercs to Berindal Beach map.

-Robel now also grants you Pirate respect if you donate money to him in Ch.3 (as well as Noble).

-Improved some more dialogue.