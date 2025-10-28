 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20568948 Edited 28 October 2025 – 15:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for the bug reports.

The update is now available.

Build id 20568948

Fixes:

  • abilities that cannot be obtained have been removed from the codex (we had a lot of drafts that have not yet been finished and not included in the game - some were marked as added to the game, but in fact they were hidden)

  • abilities that should be dropped have been added somewhere in the game ːschappyː

  • the achievement for collecting all abilities should work correctly

Happy gaming ːthumbaliftː

