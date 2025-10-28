Thanks for the bug reports.
The update is now available.
Build id 20568948
Fixes:
abilities that cannot be obtained have been removed from the codex (we had a lot of drafts that have not yet been finished and not included in the game - some were marked as added to the game, but in fact they were hidden)
abilities that should be dropped have been added somewhere in the game ːschappyː
the achievement for collecting all abilities should work correctly
Happy gaming ːthumbaliftː
