 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals 911 Operator
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20568900 Edited 28 October 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

・This update includes security enhancements and minor fixes to ensure a more stable gameplay experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3034341
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3177940 Depot 3177940
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3328640 Depot 3328640
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3328650 Depot 3328650
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3328660 Depot 3328660
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3612220 Depot 3612220
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3612230 Depot 3612230
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3612240 Depot 3612240
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3612260 Depot 3612260
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3828600 Depot 3828600
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3828630 Depot 3828630
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3828640 Depot 3828640
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3828650 Depot 3828650
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3828660 Depot 3828660
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3828670 Depot 3828670
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3978140 Depot 3978140
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 4021460 Depot 4021460
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 4021470 Depot 4021470
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 4021480 Depot 4021480
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 4021490 Depot 4021490
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 4021500 Depot 4021500
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 4021520 Depot 4021520
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link