Changelog
Additions
[EXPERIMENTAL] Gave the Dealer a radio to communicate with scumbags
Added waypoints to Neurostabilizers
Improvements
Sepsis now deals damage proportionate to max health
Darkness can only come every 30 minutes
Signals can only rot if all Neurostabilizers are down
Neurostabilizers now require 2x more to repair
[EXPERIMENTAL] Limitation Orders will retrigger every 35 minutes if all Neurostabilizers are down or if rot level is above 50%
[EXPERIMENTAL] Wartime reduced to 10 minutes
Fixes
Fixed Foodstand price fluctuations
Fixed bombs damaging players through walls
Fixed Sepsis Parcel turning into Stimulant Parcel
Changed files in this update