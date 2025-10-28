[EXPERIMENTAL] Gave the Dealer a radio to communicate with scumbags

Sepsis now deals damage proportionate to max health

Darkness can only come every 30 minutes

Signals can only rot if all Neurostabilizers are down

Neurostabilizers now require 2x more to repair

[EXPERIMENTAL] Limitation Orders will retrigger every 35 minutes if all Neurostabilizers are down or if rot level is above 50%