28 October 2025 Build 20568847 Edited 28 October 2025 – 06:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

Additions

  • [EXPERIMENTAL] Gave the Dealer a radio to communicate with scumbags

  • Added waypoints to Neurostabilizers

Improvements

  • Sepsis now deals damage proportionate to max health

  • Darkness can only come every 30 minutes

  • Signals can only rot if all Neurostabilizers are down

  • Neurostabilizers now require 2x more to repair

  • [EXPERIMENTAL] Limitation Orders will retrigger every 35 minutes if all Neurostabilizers are down or if rot level is above 50%

  • [EXPERIMENTAL] Wartime reduced to 10 minutes

Fixes

  • Fixed Foodstand price fluctuations

  • Fixed bombs damaging players through walls

  • Fixed Sepsis Parcel turning into Stimulant Parcel

