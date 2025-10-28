Version 1.3.5 is now live! This update includes several diary-related fixes and refinements:

Update Details:

Fixed multiple diary display issues.

Added a diary usage guide to help players understand its functions.

Adjusted the layout of the diary index page.

Adjusted the layout of the diary content pages.

Added a page-turn sound effect for the diary.

This update focuses on the diary system’s usability and presentation. More improvements will follow to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable.