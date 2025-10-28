 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals 911 Operator
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20568834 Edited 28 October 2025 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.3.5 is now live! This update includes several diary-related fixes and refinements:

Update Details:

  • Fixed multiple diary display issues.

  • Added a diary usage guide to help players understand its functions.

  • Adjusted the layout of the diary index page.

  • Adjusted the layout of the diary content pages.

  • Added a page-turn sound effect for the diary.

This update focuses on the diary system’s usability and presentation. More improvements will follow to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3646321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link