Version 1.3.5 is now live! This update includes several diary-related fixes and refinements:
Update Details:
Fixed multiple diary display issues.
Added a diary usage guide to help players understand its functions.
Adjusted the layout of the diary index page.
Adjusted the layout of the diary content pages.
Added a page-turn sound effect for the diary.
This update focuses on the diary system’s usability and presentation. More improvements will follow to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable.
Changed files in this update