The bells of the Scream Fest have tolled! To celebrate the spookiest and most fun time of the year, Halloween, "Little Witch Survivors" has joined the Steam Scream Fest and simultaneously launched the v2.1.8 update! We've prepared four limited-edition Orange Weapons with a "Halloween Nightmare" theme, along with a new BGM and upcoming surprises, taking you on an eerie and gorgeous night adventure!

🔮 Four Halloween-Themed Limited Orange Weapons Debut

This update grandly introduces four uniquely styled Halloween-themed Orange Weapons, each carrying its own untold dark story, waiting for you to uncover them in battle...

🎶 Calamity Flute

It's said its previous owner loved playing eerie nursery rhymes at midnight... Those who hear it will be trapped in nightmares forever.

🌙 Moonlit Wolf Spirit

A wolf spirit eternally cursed during the Hunt, its skeletal form forever yearning to tear living beings apart. Equip it to become the hunter under the moon!

👻 Vengeance Effigy

A cursed creation bearing endless resentment. Those who harm you will pay a hundredfold!

🌾 Wheatfield Straw Hat

Woven from decayed wheat stalks, crows perpetually circle under its brim. Wear it to summon crows to fight for you!

🎵 Exclusive BGM for "Halloween Night" Map

We've specially prepared a brand new background music track for the "Halloween Night" map! The mysterious melody and deep rhythm will immerse you in this magical night filled with jack-o'-lanterns and witch hats.

🎃 Coming Soon: Halloween Exclusive Random Event

Heads up!

On November 1st (Halloween day), we will also launch an exclusive random event for the "Halloween Night" map! Please stay tuned!

📅 Sneak Peek at Future Update Plans

We are also working hard on upcoming content, giving you an early reveal of the exciting journey ahead for "Little Witch Survivors":

Mid-to-Late November: Endless Mode Major Overhaul

We will comprehensively upgrade the "Endless Mode," making it more challenging and strategically deep! Furthermore, each map will have its own exclusive background music , offering a more immersive audiovisual experience.

December: New DLC Coming Soon!

Yes, you read that right! The first DLC for "Little Witch Survivors" is expected to be released in December, containing:

✅ New Character(s)

✅ New Guardian(s)

✅ New Map(s)

✅ New Game Mechanism(s)

We guarantee: Ample content, full of sincerity!

🎁 Join the Steam Scream Fest Now!

Don't forget, "Little Witch Survivors" is featured in the Steam Scream Fest! Welcome to join the game, experience the new content, and share your Halloween battle moments in the community!

Thank you for your continuous support and passion. May you remain as brave as ever on every frightening night.