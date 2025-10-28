 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20568561 Edited 28 October 2025 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Added functionality to change to the selected color when clicking in the magnifying glass tool

Bugfix

  • Fixed the logic for determining the “Perfect Tutorial” achievement

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3906691
  • Loading history…
