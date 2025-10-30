Release Date

Video Driver Version

NVIDIA GeForce: 581.57 or newer



AMD Radeon: 25.2.1 or newer



Major Additions and Changes

Note: Release date and time are subject to change without prior notice.Please update to the following driver versions to ensure the most stable experience possible.Note: This information is subject to change at any time due to factors such as NVIDIA and AMD support availability.This patch expands the information captured in crash reports, enabling more detailed analysis of the circumstances in which issues occur should the game crash. It also enables report data to be sent immediately to Capcom.*Online sessions will not be discontinued once the update is available, allowing you to continue playing uninterrupted.We're committed to listening to your feedback and improving both performance and stability of the game. We are targeting Free Title Update 4 on December to implement a multifaceted plan, including CPU and GPU related optimizations.This data can help us plan further stability improvements for the PC version, so we appreciate your cooperation in sending us crash reports.