Release DateThursday, October 30, 2025
Note: Release date and time are subject to change without prior notice.
Video Driver VersionPlease update to the following driver versions to ensure the most stable experience possible.
Note: This information is subject to change at any time due to factors such as NVIDIA and AMD support availability.
- NVIDIA GeForce: 581.57 or newer
- AMD Radeon: 25.2.1 or newer
Major Additions and ChangesThe crash report tool has been updated to send more detailed data.
This patch expands the information captured in crash reports, enabling more detailed analysis of the circumstances in which issues occur should the game crash. It also enables report data to be sent immediately to Capcom.
*Online sessions will not be discontinued once the update is available, allowing you to continue playing uninterrupted.
We're committed to listening to your feedback and improving both performance and stability of the game. We are targeting Free Title Update 4 on December to implement a multifaceted plan, including CPU and GPU related optimizations.
This data can help us plan further stability improvements for the PC version, so we appreciate your cooperation in sending us crash reports.
Changed files in this update