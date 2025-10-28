 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20568036 Edited 28 October 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix issue with large families and the matchmaking potion
  • Disallow ghosts from judging the bake off
  • Fix grange item sizes
  • Fix children who grow up into adults on Halloween from wearing children's clothing
  • Fix new adult's age progress bar
  • Fix quest button text sizing
  • Fix housing issues - people should move back in with their spouses and there shouldn't be multiple families (more than 4 people) in the same NPC house. If you find any issues here (or anywhere else) please post to the bug section of the discussions board

