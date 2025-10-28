- Fix issue with large families and the matchmaking potion
- Disallow ghosts from judging the bake off
- Fix grange item sizes
- Fix children who grow up into adults on Halloween from wearing children's clothing
- Fix new adult's age progress bar
- Fix quest button text sizing
- Fix housing issues - people should move back in with their spouses and there shouldn't be multiple families (more than 4 people) in the same NPC house. If you find any issues here (or anywhere else) please post to the bug section of the discussions board
Minor Update v1.0.5.38
Update notes via Steam Community
