- Updated scalability settings for improved performance and fidelity from Low to Epic
- Production quality light and reflections bake for Station and Geyser Canyon levels
- Adjusted environment art in Living Quarters
PROJECT VESPERI - 1.0.4 Playtest
Update notes via Steam Community
