Battlefield™ 6
28 October 2025 Build 20567873
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated scalability settings for improved performance and fidelity from Low to Epic
  • Production quality light and reflections bake for Station and Geyser Canyon levels
  • Adjusted environment art in Living Quarters

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3122811
