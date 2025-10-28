Normal gameplay not enough for you? Well, here's something to change things up!
Main Game:
New Modifiers! And Lots of them.
No Ghost Tapping - Punishes you for hitting buttons when no notes are there
Dizzy - Makes the world go round 'n round (This makes maps stupid hard)
Fading Notes - Notes appear briefly and then disappear from sight before you have to hit them
Jumpy Notes - Notes approach in jumps instead of linearly.
Tight Timings - Halves your hit time window.
Mirror - Mirrors the left and right side, for left handed people mostly, has no effect on score.
New Expert Map! Reaching for the End, this one is hard!
Most settings now have tool-tips to explain their function now.
Improved the accuracy bar's look.
Added a timer bar at the bottom of the screen that shows your progress through the song.
No-fail now tells you how many times you would have died.
When rebinding, you can now see whether an input for a new bind is being awaited.
Removed options for maximized window and exclusive full-screen as they were causing issues, the 2 window options now are full-screen window (borderless), and windowed, which should work in all scenarios.
Adjusted Auto-rating, expect this to be continually fine-tuned.
Fixed: You can no longer drag the health bar (no, it didn't give you health)
Fixed: You no longer get a finish screen if you exit right after beating the level.
Fixed: Your keybindings are now saved properly.
Fixed: The window mode no longer gets reset when going into the song editor and back.
Editor:
Fixed: When saving a map after changing the difficulty, it now replaces the old one instead of making a second one. (Multiple difficulties per map coming some day)
Note: Semi-large updates coming every 2 weeks until the end of this year, see you all next update!
Changed files in this update