28 October 2025 Build 20567846 Edited 28 October 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Normal gameplay not enough for you? Well, here's something to change things up!

Main Game:

  • New Modifiers! And Lots of them.

    • No Ghost Tapping - Punishes you for hitting buttons when no notes are there

    • Dizzy - Makes the world go round 'n round (This makes maps stupid hard)

    • Fading Notes - Notes appear briefly and then disappear from sight before you have to hit them

    • Jumpy Notes - Notes approach in jumps instead of linearly.

    • Tight Timings - Halves your hit time window.

    • Mirror - Mirrors the left and right side, for left handed people mostly, has no effect on score.

  • New Expert Map! Reaching for the End, this one is hard!

  • Most settings now have tool-tips to explain their function now.

  • Improved the accuracy bar's look.

  • Added a timer bar at the bottom of the screen that shows your progress through the song.

  • No-fail now tells you how many times you would have died.

  • When rebinding, you can now see whether an input for a new bind is being awaited.

  • Removed options for maximized window and exclusive full-screen as they were causing issues, the 2 window options now are full-screen window (borderless), and windowed, which should work in all scenarios.

  • Adjusted Auto-rating, expect this to be continually fine-tuned.

  • Fixed: You can no longer drag the health bar (no, it didn't give you health)

  • Fixed: You no longer get a finish screen if you exit right after beating the level.

  • Fixed: Your keybindings are now saved properly.

  • Fixed: The window mode no longer gets reset when going into the song editor and back.

Editor:

  • Fixed: When saving a map after changing the difficulty, it now replaces the old one instead of making a second one. (Multiple difficulties per map coming some day)

Note: Semi-large updates coming every 2 weeks until the end of this year, see you all next update!

