Normal gameplay not enough for you? Well, here's something to change things up!

Mirror - Mirrors the left and right side, for left handed people mostly, has no effect on score.

Jumpy Notes - Notes approach in jumps instead of linearly.

Fading Notes - Notes appear briefly and then disappear from sight before you have to hit them

Dizzy - Makes the world go round 'n round (This makes maps stupid hard)

No Ghost Tapping - Punishes you for hitting buttons when no notes are there

New Modifiers! And Lots of them.

New Expert Map! Reaching for the End, this one is hard!

Most settings now have tool-tips to explain their function now.

Improved the accuracy bar's look.

Added a timer bar at the bottom of the screen that shows your progress through the song.

No-fail now tells you how many times you would have died.

When rebinding, you can now see whether an input for a new bind is being awaited.

Removed options for maximized window and exclusive full-screen as they were causing issues, the 2 window options now are full-screen window (borderless), and windowed, which should work in all scenarios.

Adjusted Auto-rating, expect this to be continually fine-tuned.

Fixed: You can no longer drag the health bar (no, it didn't give you health)

Fixed: You no longer get a finish screen if you exit right after beating the level.

Fixed: Your keybindings are now saved properly.