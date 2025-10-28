V.1.2.2 - Fixed smaller issues, Changed "Screen Frost" effect to react to weapon
Now when in the TUNDRA ZONE, the screen frost over, making it difficult to see. This can be THAWED OUT by lighting a melee weapon on FIRE! Using the RAYGUN in this area will be challenging as it cannot keep screen frost thawed like a burning melee weapon. HOWEVER! By wearing the MAMMOTH SNOWSUIT gained after defeating the MAMMOTH BOSS this effect will NOT occur!
