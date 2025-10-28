 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20567821 Edited 28 October 2025 – 02:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Now when in the TUNDRA ZONE, the screen frost over, making it difficult to see. This can be THAWED OUT by lighting a melee weapon on FIRE! Using the RAYGUN in this area will be challenging as it cannot keep screen frost thawed like a burning melee weapon. HOWEVER! By wearing the MAMMOTH SNOWSUIT gained after defeating the MAMMOTH BOSS this effect will NOT occur!

Windows English Depot 3884401
