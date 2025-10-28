 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20567796 Edited 28 October 2025 – 03:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed an issue where alt-tabbing the game at certain resolutions would cause it to crash.
  • Fixed an issue where alt-tabbing the game at certain resolutions would move the gamespace out of view.
  • Improved performance on multi-monitor setups.
  • Fixed an issue where playing the game at certain scale sizes would cause game components to render incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue where playing the game at certain resolutions would cause game components to render incorrectly.

