Bug Fixes/Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue where alt-tabbing the game at certain resolutions would cause it to crash.
- Fixed an issue where alt-tabbing the game at certain resolutions would move the gamespace out of view.
- Improved performance on multi-monitor setups.
- Fixed an issue where playing the game at certain scale sizes would cause game components to render incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where playing the game at certain resolutions would cause game components to render incorrectly.
Changed files in this update