28 October 2025 Build 20567740 Edited 28 October 2025 – 05:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 004

Hello Knights, Alice here!

Tonight we're putting out Patch 004, which carries with it some new UI features, cosmetics, and a heap of bug fixes! Let's take a look at what's changed.

Changelog:

Full Clear Medallions

  • Tracks will now show emblems for full-clears in Track Select

  • A full-clear medallion will now be displayed next to scores in difficulty selection

Cosmetics

  • A trinket for the Godot game engine has been added

  • A Diamond Skin has been added as a reward for collecting all 100 gems

Settings

  • The settings menu has gotten a bit of an overhaul to improve navigation and clutter, which will support future expansion as new settings are added

  • Added an audio slider for gameplay specific SFX

  • Added axis inversion for gamepad joysticks

  • Increased maximum cursor sensitivity from 3 to 5

  • Increased maximum frame limit from 144hz to 360hz

  • Removed "Touchscreen" input device until support is fully realized

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug which was preventing some players from receiving rewards for finishing Purple's story even after finishing the game
    (If this occurred, Purple's understanding rewards should be awarded upon loading the save file)

  • Fixed a bug preventing modded tracks from properly displaying their frame shapes

  • The mouse cursor should now be confined to the gameplay window at all times

  • Fixed a bug causing the character to slightly slide during conversations, breaking some cutscenes

  • Fixed a rounding error in the calculation of Overtime

  • The Guidebook will now properly present examples of Rating Indicators

  • Fixed a bug causing improper stretching of Twister decorations

