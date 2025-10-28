Hello Knights, Alice here!

Tonight we're putting out Patch 004, which carries with it some new UI features, cosmetics, and a heap of bug fixes! Let's take a look at what's changed.

A full-clear medallion will now be displayed next to scores in difficulty selection

Tracks will now show emblems for full-clears in Track Select

A Diamond Skin has been added as a reward for collecting all 100 gems

A trinket for the Godot game engine has been added

Removed "Touchscreen" input device until support is fully realized

Increased maximum frame limit from 144hz to 360hz

Increased maximum cursor sensitivity from 3 to 5

Added an audio slider for gameplay specific SFX

The settings menu has gotten a bit of an overhaul to improve navigation and clutter, which will support future expansion as new settings are added

Fixed a bug which was preventing some players from receiving rewards for finishing Purple's story even after finishing the game

(If this occurred, Purple's understanding rewards should be awarded upon loading the save file)

Fixed a bug preventing modded tracks from properly displaying their frame shapes

The mouse cursor should now be confined to the gameplay window at all times

Fixed a bug causing the character to slightly slide during conversations, breaking some cutscenes

Fixed a rounding error in the calculation of Overtime

The Guidebook will now properly present examples of Rating Indicators