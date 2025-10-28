Patch 004
Hello Knights, Alice here!
Tonight we're putting out Patch 004, which carries with it some new UI features, cosmetics, and a heap of bug fixes! Let's take a look at what's changed.
Changelog:
Full Clear Medallions
Tracks will now show emblems for full-clears in Track Select
A full-clear medallion will now be displayed next to scores in difficulty selection
Cosmetics
A trinket for the Godot game engine has been added
A Diamond Skin has been added as a reward for collecting all 100 gems
Settings
The settings menu has gotten a bit of an overhaul to improve navigation and clutter, which will support future expansion as new settings are added
Added an audio slider for gameplay specific SFX
Added axis inversion for gamepad joysticks
Increased maximum cursor sensitivity from 3 to 5
Increased maximum frame limit from 144hz to 360hz
Removed "Touchscreen" input device until support is fully realized
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug which was preventing some players from receiving rewards for finishing Purple's story even after finishing the game
(If this occurred, Purple's understanding rewards should be awarded upon loading the save file)
Fixed a bug preventing modded tracks from properly displaying their frame shapes
The mouse cursor should now be confined to the gameplay window at all times
Fixed a bug causing the character to slightly slide during conversations, breaking some cutscenes
Fixed a rounding error in the calculation of Overtime
The Guidebook will now properly present examples of Rating Indicators
Fixed a bug causing improper stretching of Twister decorations
Changed files in this update