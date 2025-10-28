Update v1.07
Improvements:
The Apocalypse Mask now works with mana reservation. When reserving mana, the reserve is subtracted from the maximum mana for the mask's condition.
Fixes:
Fix recalculation of cooldowns for all skills when SP is invested by x10 into them (Ctrl + click). This means that if you take Lycanthropy 1 and use it, and then invest x10 SP, the cooldown will reset to 375 seconds instead of 857 seconds.
Set color of the skill cooldown text in the description of 'Flex' skill
Wolf's final skill, 'Devour', now takes into account the Lunar stat bonus. Base cooldown at skill level 1 with Lunar Bond maxed out is reduced from 300s to 75s.
Changed files in this update