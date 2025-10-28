 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20567657 Edited 28 October 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update v1.07

Improvements:

  • The Apocalypse Mask now works with mana reservation. When reserving mana, the reserve is subtracted from the maximum mana for the mask's condition.

Fixes:

  • Fix recalculation of cooldowns for all skills when SP is invested by x10 into them (Ctrl + click). This means that if you take Lycanthropy 1 and use it, and then invest x10 SP, the cooldown will reset to 375 seconds instead of 857 seconds.

  • Set color of the skill cooldown text in the description of 'Flex' skill

  • Wolf's final skill, 'Devour', now takes into account the Lunar stat bonus. Base cooldown at skill level 1 with Lunar Bond maxed out is reduced from 300s to 75s.

