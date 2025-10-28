 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20567649 Edited 28 October 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Allowed moving of the Main Menu button.
  • Allowed sizing of the following panels by clicking on panel and the scrolling the mouse wheel while over part of the background of the panel. All sizes and positions will be saved and restored upon next launch.
    - Main Menu Button
    - Compact Tach
    - Dyno Graph
    - Live Graph
    - Live Suspension
    - Small Tire Temps
    - Time Slips
    - Show Game Inputs
  • Modified the Show Motion Indicator from always if more than 5 degress to more than 5 degrees and speed is >= 30 MPH.

