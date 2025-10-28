- Allowed moving of the Main Menu button.
- Allowed sizing of the following panels by clicking on panel and the scrolling the mouse wheel while over part of the background of the panel. All sizes and positions will be saved and restored upon next launch.
- Main Menu Button
- Compact Tach
- Dyno Graph
- Live Graph
- Live Suspension
- Small Tire Temps
- Time Slips
- Show Game Inputs
- Modified the Show Motion Indicator from always if more than 5 degress to more than 5 degrees and speed is >= 30 MPH.
Patch notes for v1.10.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update