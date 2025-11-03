G'day, everyone!

How are you enjoying the Animal Tracks Update that was released last week?

We’ve rolled out a hotfix to address some of the issues found in the pre-release beta build as well as those that appeared after the update went live.

Additionally, some of the bug fixes listed in the patch notes on October 29 were not properly implemented, and these have now been corrected. Please refer to the section “Bug Fixes – October 29 Update” at the bottom of the patch notes for detailed information.

We’re continuing to work hard to resolve any bugs and other issues that are reported. We’ll share further announcements as soon as new updates are available. If you encounter any bugs or errors while playing Dinkum, please report them in the [Bug Report] channel on our official Discord. We’ll do our best to make sure you can enjoy the game without any inconvenience.

Hotfix Schedule

UTC: November 3, 2025 – 10:25 PDT: November 2, 2025 – 23:25 AEDT: November 3, 2025 – 18:25

No downtime required

If you are currently playing the game, you can continue without interruption. However, to experience the game with the fixes applied, we recommend restarting the game after installing the update.

Fixes & Changes

Fixed a bug that caused animals to instantly die if spawned close to a tile with deep water.

Dev commands are now disabled when not in Creative Mode.

Fixed a bug that caused an annoying sound while placing railway tracks

We will continue to keep this post updated with any further confirmed issues.

Thank you!