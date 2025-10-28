PIXEL PIXIE ver. 2.3.6 is LIVE!



This patch will address various bugs and minor issues:



- It was possible, under very specific circumstances, to recruit a character in the "Griffin's Nest" area, then engage the "? event" and then have the option to recruit a second character in the Griffin's Nest. This should now be resolved.



- Nurmi bust graphics will now also appear when talking to the Temple Spirit.



- Various typos and spelling/phrasing consistency issues.



- Max HP upgrades will no longer show "currently owned" Grapes when requirements not met for purchase. This was just a consistency issue.



- The first run after completing the tutorial, the game remained under the impression that the Bowman (from the tutorial) was in your party. This would cause him to not appear as a random recruit and would also cause a special event to trigger with the Elven Archer, even when he wasn't in your party. This has been addressed.



- Starting Town name now displays on the top right for consistency.



