Hello CyberDashers!

🏃‍♀️ Get ready for a smoother, more natural workout experience!

This update introduces the brand-new “Swing-Only Running” mode, letting you run just by swinging your arms — no need to hold any buttons. Feel the motion flow naturally and move just like real exercise!

We’ve also enhanced the visual and feedback effects to make every punch, dash, and combo feel more dynamic and rewarding than ever.





✅ New “Swing-Only Running” Mode

Previously, running required holding a button while swinging your arms.

Now, you can switch to a mode where simply swinging your arms makes you run!

Choose the style that fits you best — for a more natural and comfortable experience.

✅ Enhanced Immersion

Added multiple new visual and dynamic feedback effects, filling every move with energy and impact.

Whether you’re dashing, chaining combos, reaching goals, or breaking records, every moment feels more vivid and satisfying!

✅ Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the replay recording tool for smoother and more stable performance.



⚡ Swing your arms, unleash your energy, and dash into your most dazzling Sportvida CyberDash workout yet!



