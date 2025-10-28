Hey Tidy Bot Fans! PATCH v1.0.1 just dropped, bringing with it balance adjustments and minor visual fixes.

Patch Notes:

Balance:

In PATCH v1.0.1, we've lowered maximum upgrade amounts for each upgrade, to simplify progression. Cleaning Income: 100 ⇒ 50 Passive Income: 100 ⇒ 50



For people who had over the new total, you'll be refunded all excess spent Tidy Tokens.

Fixed:

Fixed clipping issues we found on the Sweet Cafe walls.

We thank you for all the feedback and support as we strive to make the Teeny Tidy experience the best it can be!

- The Nova Crew 🤖🧹