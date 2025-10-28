 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20567443 Edited 28 October 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Carnival: Monkeys now look at players when pursuing

  • Slaughterhouse: Improved frozen air fog visuals in the freezer room

  • The Exclude from Quick Play checkbox will now appear consistently when leaving a public lobby that you joined via Quick Play

Changed files in this update

Windows DEVOUR Content Depot 1274571
Windows DEVOUR Developer Content Depot 1274572
macOS DEVOUR Mac Depot 1274573
