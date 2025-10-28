The following will be held from 10/28 (Tue).
- “A Snowy Halloween Night” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha ① ~ ⑥” starts!
- “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha (Arachne) ① ~ ⑥” starts!
- “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha” starts!
- “Halloween V Stone Set,” “V Stone Set with Skill Awakening Gem,” “Hopping Roulette,” “New Owner Support Pack (STM)” now on sale!
The following is/are still ongoing!
- “Tsukushi's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2025/10/30 (Thu) 15:59 UTC
