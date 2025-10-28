 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov 911 Operator
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20567356 Edited 28 October 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Here's a list of fixes and updates, the list is not exhaustive.

🪲Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a UI bug causing overlapping of Korchap’s ship and debris field.

  • Fixed logic error when checking if Korchap’s ship has been destroyed.

  • Fixed Potamo not flashing when taking damage.

  • Fixed issue where leaving Makaru room without grabbing ability caused it to not reappear.

  • Fixed some text scaling in menus for Steam Deck verification.

  • Fixed size of text in mission window.

  • Fixed size of text in Orbit dialogue window.

  • Fixed glyphs broken in credits screen.

  • Fixed AirDodge arrows pointing in the wrong direction.

🎮Gameplay Adjustments

  • Removed contact damage from Melish.

  • Removed knockback from Korchap.

  • Removed knockback from Gorbol and the Potamos.

💾Save Compatibility

  • Fixed missing Overdrive abilities in older save files from Update 1.

🛠️Level Design

  • Level design fixes on Kohlos.

Marcel -dev

Changed files in this update

Depot 757942
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link