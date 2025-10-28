Patch Notes
🪲Bug Fixes
Fixed a UI bug causing overlapping of Korchap’s ship and debris field.
Fixed logic error when checking if Korchap’s ship has been destroyed.
Fixed Potamo not flashing when taking damage.
Fixed issue where leaving Makaru room without grabbing ability caused it to not reappear.
Fixed some text scaling in menus for Steam Deck verification.
Fixed size of text in mission window.
Fixed size of text in Orbit dialogue window.
Fixed glyphs broken in credits screen.
Fixed AirDodge arrows pointing in the wrong direction.
🎮Gameplay Adjustments
Removed contact damage from Melish.
Removed knockback from Korchap.
Removed knockback from Gorbol and the Potamos.
💾Save Compatibility
Fixed missing Overdrive abilities in older save files from Update 1.
🛠️Level Design
Level design fixes on Kohlos.
