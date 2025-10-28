Hey fellow frogs! 🐸

This patch hopefully addresses issues that many of you have had with the demo so far.

THIS PATCH IS NOT SAVE COMPATIBLE!

As this patch aims to address several save/load issues, it will automatically erase any progress currently made in the demo. This is entirely required to fix the game-breaking bugs that many players are being impacted by (namely, the Temple Doors not opening).

Note: If the Main Menu's Play button says "Continue" and has a "Clear Save" button beneath it, please Click "Clear Save" as these fixes may not work in existing saves.

Patch Notes:

Fixed several instances where the Temple Door would appear with the Temple Orbs already inserted, locking the player from progressing.

Fixed an issue where Lumi wouldn't reset if she takes damage from hazards or enemies.

Fixed save state issues involving Gear Puzzles.

Fixed save state issues involving Tutorial Prompts that reappeared after reloading the game, even if previously completed.

Fixed save state issues involving collected Spirit Shards respawning after loading from Main Menu.

Fixed instances where the Unlock Door sound would play whenever nearby doors were loaded in.

Added a collider atop the Ascent room so players cannot escape the map that way.

Audio settings no longer reset when starting game.

You can now skip all of the logos during the startup sequence.

Removed the "tinnitus" sound that plays when the player is at low Health (We'll look into creating a sound that better suits the game's soundscape!).

Thank you for your patience, hopefully this resolves the issues. If you still encounter any issues with the board please continue to report them on our discord server: https://discord.com/invite/vuY4thycPK

We hope you continue to enjoy the playtest!