Hello

Time for a new patch!



This patch has mostly been focused on fixing bugs that caused lag, but now most of the game is working i just need to add content.



Patch notes:

-Added buildings.

You can now build houses and the workers will try to help build it.

-Fixed a lagspike that would occur when changing priorities for workers.



It might not seem like theres a lot of gameplay right now, because there isnt. I have mostly been working on backend stuff, making the game more optimized and running smoother. But that is almost done.



Right now theres a worker system, where you can assign them priorities and they will go do things in the world, like chopping wood or mining stone, as well as building, farming hunting or crafting.



Systems that are in the game but need to be implemented:

-Questing

-Dialogue

-Merchant / shops

-Combat

-Tech tree

-All kind of crafting, hunting, farming etc



From now on ill probably be working on making the world more alive. Even though i still have a huge backlog of tasks so yea, will probably take a while before its in a somewhat playable state.



Thats it from me for now.

Have a good day.