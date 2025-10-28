A REFRESH button has been added to the Leaderboard.

In addition to the text color for the top ten spots in the Leaderboard, a colored background has also been added. It's a small thing, but why not.





A silly error with checking the current date has been fixed, ensuring Halloween content is definitely available to everyone at the right time.





The spawn locations of the Halloween candles have been partially adjusted so that some won't confuse players, while others provide an extra hint on where to go next. Plus, collision has been added to the candles.



This small update includes the following changes:one player reported an issue where he seemed to beat his personal record for game completion time, but his entry in the Leaderboard didn't update. Since we don't have enough info and his description included "seemed," we can't say for sure if it's a game error or just a mix-up. That said, game-side errors are possible, even though we try to check everything ourselves on multiple PC's. So if you've run into a similar problem in the game, let us know.Best Regards,Ells&Pills