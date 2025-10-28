 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20567110 Edited 28 October 2025 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🌱 Nourish -- Update v1.1.0

We heard you loud and clear - the game was WAY too difficult. So we’ve made some changes to improve the experience for everyone.

✅ New + Updated Content

Standard Mode (10 Minutes)
- A more accessible survival time for players to learn the game.

Challenge Mode (15 Minutes) - The original experience - now clearly labeled for those who are looking for a more challenging experience.

Plant Vitals Rework
- Removed the battery icon
- Plant Vitals now runs directly off the power crank
- If power hits 0, Vitals shuts off until power is restored

🏆 Steam Achievements

We’ve updated existing achievements and added new ones to match the new mode structure.

❤️ Thank You

We’re learning fast thanks to your feedback. Please keep telling us what you like, hate, or want changed. We’re here to make Nourish the best it can be.

Thanks for supporting us!
- Ian @ Anarkorp

