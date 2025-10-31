Happy Halloween!
We're launching LOST ALTR just in time for Halloween. If you are into classic card games with a dark twist, jump in and see how deep you can go before the ruins claim you. Before you begin there are a few things that you might want to know before descending into the ruins. We've compiled a simple text based ruleset in various languages for anyone who isn't familiar with the 'Scoundrel' mechanics and the modifications in LOST ALTR.
'Card Visibility Coloring' in Settings Menu
An example of Darks + Hi-Vis
While the game is releasing in Early Access we are quite content with where it's at in terms of design and direction of the core experience, but we think there is still room to improve, balance and explore new possibilities within the framework of the current game mechanics and look forward to community feedback and engagement.
Leave us your feedback! https://steamcommunity.com/app/3612900/discussions/
Happy Trials,
-AB