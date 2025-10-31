 Skip to content
31 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween!

We're launching LOST ALTR just in time for Halloween. If you are into classic card games with a dark twist, jump in and see how deep you can go before the ruins claim you. Before you begin there are a few things that you might want to know before descending into the ruins. We've compiled a simple text based ruleset in various languages for anyone who isn't familiar with the 'Scoundrel' mechanics and the modifications in LOST ALTR.

Secondly, we want to ensure you know about the various card coloring mechanics that might help you discern different card types while playing. Access these options in the settings menu under 'Card Visibility Coloring'

'Card Visibility Coloring' in Settings Menu

An example of Darks + Hi-Vis

While the game is releasing in Early Access we are quite content with where it's at in terms of design and direction of the core experience, but we think there is still room to improve, balance and explore new possibilities within the framework of the current game mechanics and look forward to community feedback and engagement.

Leave us your feedback! https://steamcommunity.com/app/3612900/discussions/

Happy Trials,

-AB

