28 October 2025 Build 20567029
Update notes via Steam Community
- A tester kindly took it upon themselves to submit a bug report and request that I add metric units of measurement... Well, my eager young space cadet, your wish is my command! Units of measurement can now be changed from standard to metric in the Options panel of the Main Menu. (See? I do listen!)
- Housekeeping! I've attempted to do a substantial amount of refactoring (you gotta do this stuff every once in a while or you might get bitten in the rear). Hopefully all is still working as it should, but if not, please let me know.

- Discord Link
- Bug Submission Form

Thanks and have fun :D

