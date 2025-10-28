Greetings Reagents,

We have worked on various fixes, here is what is included in this most recent hotfix patch:

Fixed an issue where players would occasionally stay immobile after a stab counter.

Fixed the friend Invasion system so it properly joins the target player every time.

Group Finder will now match players together that have the same "Global Invasion" Privacy Setting value.

Fixed the player Imposters always having the Blind Rig visible (now correctly shows the mimics rig).

Fixed an issue where kicking an Imposter performing a fatality on teammate with low health would not result in the imposter getting knocked down and killed.

Fixed an issue where Invasion tasks could be part of the Daily Tasks.

Fixed various issues related to Imposter player names appearing.

Fixed an issue with group invites being sent through Steam to non-friends.

Removed “Triggered sound disturbance” from Imposter scoring.

Stun changes: Increased radius of effect to player imposters to 2m (was 1.5m) (Range of effect on ExPops is unchanged) Reworked stun reaction animation on imposters. It is now 2s longer for a total of 5.5s (was 3.5s.)

Stab changes: Imposter now have a longer reaction animation when countered (bottle/brick), giving a bigger window of opportunity for reagent to escape after countering the stab. They can’t instantly chain with a finisher Slash immediately after being countered anymore. Fixed an issue where Stab was causing more damage than intended when countered (62.5 instead of 50). Slightly decreased range of Stab to 2m (was 2.5m) to match Slash range. As victim of a Stab, the interface now correctly displays your health instead of the execution icon. Reagents can now counter Stab (with bottle/brick) multiple times, unless they have 25hp or less. If stabbed with 100hp, the bottle/brick counter will put the reagent to 50hp. If stabbed with 50hp to 26hp, the bottle/brick counter will put reagent to 1hp. If stabbed with 25hp or less, the bottle/brick counter is not possible.



Thank you to all our passionate and dedicated players for all the feedback and for reaching out to us about your issues in-game. Our team appreciates your patience as we continue to work on and evaluate the game!



Remember that you can join our official 18+ Outlast Discord Server and open a '/ticket' to speak directly with our support team about any issues you encounter in-game.

You can also fill out our General Feedback Survey, or send us your feedback on the new Invasion Experimental Therapy in this dedicated survey. For any information on our Twitch Drops and Account Linking please visit this page.

See you in the Sleep Room, Reagents.

- Team RB