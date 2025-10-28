 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov 911 Operator
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20566962 Edited 28 October 2025 – 02:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

新增内容：

  • 增加歇山住房、硬山大门；

  • 规范建筑命名中...

修复内容：

  • 新建筑暂时放在“住房”标签内，因为之后会改这部分UI。

  • 修复水缸不显示的问题；

  • 选择路灯不再显示摆放样式选项，需要点击一下移动才能更改样式；

Changed files in this update

Depot 3989841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link