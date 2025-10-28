新增内容：
增加歇山住房、硬山大门；
规范建筑命名中...
修复内容：
新建筑暂时放在“住房”标签内，因为之后会改这部分UI。
修复水缸不显示的问题；
选择路灯不再显示摆放样式选项，需要点击一下移动才能更改样式；
