Fixes a softlock that occurs in Ophelia's route, one in the room, one in the desktop.

Patch also includes replacement of missing assets in Meaty's route. Why those assets love to just sneak off...we'll never know.

Patch introduces... da da da DA: quicker message loading in Fantome and Grapeline as well as unlocked conversations persisting into new routes/loops!~



:D



As always, any reports (especially sent through our Discord forum) will be addressed ASAP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Thank you, and all the best,

Bugs Ray