28 October 2025 Build 20566634 Edited 28 October 2025 – 02:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Thank you so much for your support, the release of Decktamer was a big success!

Now with that out of the way, let's focus on the newest update :)

Changelog:

  • Increased the rate at which XP is earned (x1.5)

  • Decreased level requirements for Bosses (from 3, 6, 9 to 2, 3, 4)

  • Decreased level requirements for Endless Mode and Boss Rush (12 -> 5)

  • Fixed 'Time Paradox' move not consuming limited use if no target available

  • Fixed Leftovers Event bug when leaving the menu too early

Endless Mode and Boss Rush allow you to have longer play sessions, so we wanted to make it easier for you to get your hands on them :)

That's it for today, enjoy the game and keep an eye out for future updates!

