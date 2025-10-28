Added the ability to rebind controls for the inventory, abilities, skills, notes, map and flee menus. The correspond new key will show up on the HUD if the name of the key is 2 characters or shorter. Otherwise, it will be left blank. This is because "middle mouse button" stretches the HUD button too much for humans to accept.



Also added a gamepad turn sensitivity slider. The turn rate both horizontally and vertically is now adjustable from 0.5x the base rate to 2x the base rate. Happy turning!



As always, enjoy the game! And if you like it please, please consider leaving a review!