Major 28 October 2025 Build 20566480 Edited 28 October 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HAPPY HALLOWEEN Impact Point Players!

I know this once again took farrr too long. I was finishing uni and have a tonne of other excuses that you do not care to hear. But coming back to give Impact Point some much needed attention was always my plan.

This update is a culmination of a variety of work sessions over the last year and a half.

Thank you once again for all the supportive, messages, emails, music, and requests. As well as everyone in the dedicated little discord community.

Here's whats new!

Additions:

  • [NEW WEAPON] UZI!

  • ALL NEW HALLOWEEN MAP! [LIGHTING SYSTEM]

  • A LEVELING AND EXP SYSTEM

  • DAILY MISSIONS WITH DOZENS OF MISSIONS

  • LEVEL BASED COSMETIC REWARDS

  • A GRAFFITI SPRAY SYSTEM

  • PLAYTIME GRAFFITI CASE DROPS

  • DISCORD SKIN REWARDS

  • OVERHAULED LEVEL EDITOR

  • SERVER UPGRADE

  • A GOLD PASS FOR ALL DLC OWNERS

  • VISUAL EFFECTS SETTINGS

  • JOIN AND LEAVE LOBBY SOUNDS

  • ADDED PLAYER COUNTS PER REGION

  • ADDED LEVEL EDITOR AUTOSAVE

Tweaks:

  • Tweaked bloom and visual effects

  • Tweaked weapon sounds, kill sounds

  • Tweaked main menu

  • Tweaked level editor movement, selection, scaling

Fixes:

  • Fixed massive issue with joining games being on the wrong server

  • Fixed 2v2/gungame related win/loss bugs.

  • Fixed crosshair getting stuck

  • Fixed level editor other props not loading/saving correctly

  • Fixed workshop loading menu being slow

  • Fixed workshop searching

  • Fixed infinite weapon glitch

I have lost track of everything that was tweaked and changed as there were many disconnected sprints done for this update, there were a bunch more bug fixes that I didn't track and I may even have introduced quite a few more.

it makes me super happy to see people still passionate about and enjoying the game my 16 year old self made over 7 years ago, and I once again hope to offer you even more in the future.

Join our lil discord community to obtain the discord rewards!
https://discord.gg/7AZNyfG2JG

