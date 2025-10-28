HAPPY HALLOWEEN Impact Point Players!

I know this once again took farrr too long. I was finishing uni and have a tonne of other excuses that you do not care to hear. But coming back to give Impact Point some much needed attention was always my plan.

This update is a culmination of a variety of work sessions over the last year and a half.

Thank you once again for all the supportive, messages, emails, music, and requests. As well as everyone in the dedicated little discord community.

Here's whats new!

Additions:

[NEW WEAPON] UZI!

ALL NEW HALLOWEEN MAP! [LIGHTING SYSTEM]

A LEVELING AND EXP SYSTEM

DAILY MISSIONS WITH DOZENS OF MISSIONS

LEVEL BASED COSMETIC REWARDS

A GRAFFITI SPRAY SYSTEM

PLAYTIME GRAFFITI CASE DROPS

DISCORD SKIN REWARDS

OVERHAULED LEVEL EDITOR

SERVER UPGRADE

A GOLD PASS FOR ALL DLC OWNERS

VISUAL EFFECTS SETTINGS

JOIN AND LEAVE LOBBY SOUNDS

ADDED PLAYER COUNTS PER REGION

ADDED LEVEL EDITOR AUTOSAVE

Tweaks:

Tweaked bloom and visual effects

Tweaked weapon sounds, kill sounds

Tweaked main menu

Tweaked level editor movement, selection, scaling

Fixes:

Fixed massive issue with joining games being on the wrong server

Fixed 2v2/gungame related win/loss bugs.

Fixed crosshair getting stuck

Fixed level editor other props not loading/saving correctly

Fixed workshop loading menu being slow

Fixed workshop searching

Fixed infinite weapon glitch

I have lost track of everything that was tweaked and changed as there were many disconnected sprints done for this update, there were a bunch more bug fixes that I didn't track and I may even have introduced quite a few more.

it makes me super happy to see people still passionate about and enjoying the game my 16 year old self made over 7 years ago, and I once again hope to offer you even more in the future.

Join our lil discord community to obtain the discord rewards!

https://discord.gg/7AZNyfG2JG