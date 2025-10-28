HAPPY HALLOWEEN Impact Point Players!
I know this once again took farrr too long. I was finishing uni and have a tonne of other excuses that you do not care to hear. But coming back to give Impact Point some much needed attention was always my plan.
This update is a culmination of a variety of work sessions over the last year and a half.
Thank you once again for all the supportive, messages, emails, music, and requests. As well as everyone in the dedicated little discord community.
Here's whats new!
Additions:
[NEW WEAPON] UZI!
ALL NEW HALLOWEEN MAP! [LIGHTING SYSTEM]
A LEVELING AND EXP SYSTEM
DAILY MISSIONS WITH DOZENS OF MISSIONS
LEVEL BASED COSMETIC REWARDS
A GRAFFITI SPRAY SYSTEM
PLAYTIME GRAFFITI CASE DROPS
DISCORD SKIN REWARDS
OVERHAULED LEVEL EDITOR
SERVER UPGRADE
A GOLD PASS FOR ALL DLC OWNERS
VISUAL EFFECTS SETTINGS
JOIN AND LEAVE LOBBY SOUNDS
ADDED PLAYER COUNTS PER REGION
ADDED LEVEL EDITOR AUTOSAVE
Tweaks:
Tweaked bloom and visual effects
Tweaked weapon sounds, kill sounds
Tweaked main menu
Tweaked level editor movement, selection, scaling
Fixes:
Fixed massive issue with joining games being on the wrong server
Fixed 2v2/gungame related win/loss bugs.
Fixed crosshair getting stuck
Fixed level editor other props not loading/saving correctly
Fixed workshop loading menu being slow
Fixed workshop searching
Fixed infinite weapon glitch
I have lost track of everything that was tweaked and changed as there were many disconnected sprints done for this update, there were a bunch more bug fixes that I didn't track and I may even have introduced quite a few more.
it makes me super happy to see people still passionate about and enjoying the game my 16 year old self made over 7 years ago, and I once again hope to offer you even more in the future.
Join our lil discord community to obtain the discord rewards!
https://discord.gg/7AZNyfG2JG
