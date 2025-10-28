Hi friends! We've got another big content update for you and a Steam Daily Deal Sale (Nov 8-22) coming up.

Crush will be 75% off starting November 8th -- less than a cup of coffee from Tweaky's Cafe! If you'd like to support us for that, we'd sure appreciate it.

We're calling this update "content complete" because it includes all of the content that was originally envisioned for the game, but that doesn't mean we're done updating it. Here's what's in this one:

A New Boss Encounter: Supervisor Sweets (and her Cute Li'l Slime) ! Defeating the Community Overlord once will unlock this as an alternate boss encounter for the first floor.

A SECRET BOSS . You'll have to figure out how to reach him, but it's not too complicated. This replaces the "Two-Faced Manager" battle encounter on the 4th floor and serves as an alternate route of sorts. Defeat this formidable foe to unlock a powerful new talent!

New Random Event . Look for the new "personal trainer" event appearing randomly on any floor. A familiar face will help you fix that gamer posture and strengthen those glutes!

Three unlockables added.

Lots of minor adjustments to enemy damage and status values.

Corporate Hell damage modifier increased slightly.

"Deft" starting talent now gives 5 Crit (increased from 4).

"Defensive" starting talent now gives 2 Block (increased from 1).

"Level-Headed" starting talent now gives 6 Sanity Shield (increased from 4).

"Peppy" starting talent now gives energy every 3 turns (instead of every 4 turns).

"Rugged" starting talent now always gives 1 Armor but has a -5 Max Health modifier.

"Strong" starting talent now always gives 1 Power but has a -5 Max Health modifier.

"Zombie" starting talent now gives 5 Contact Decay (increased from 4).

There's a lot of little things we'd still like to add or adjust. Have anything specific in mind that you'd like to see? Need to report a bug? Tell us about it in the Discord channel.

Going forward, we will be juggling Crush updates with exploring options for console publishing and developing our next game (Want to playtest it? Join the Discord channel for that too).

Thanks for your support.

Travis & Zafi