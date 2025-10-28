 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20566344 Edited 28 October 2025 – 00:19:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
few things for this update!
  • Accented characters have been added to the default font (fredoka) so the guy wanting to translate the game to portuguese can do so now.
  • text doesn't advance until you click now (except maybe the intro and ending text)
  • gallery added containing the scenes for the first 5 bosses. the end can still only be accessed by beating floor 30 again. (this will also unlock the gallery the first time)


