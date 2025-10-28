 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20566332 Edited 28 October 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

G'day Rat Racers.

This update resolves the last issue with clock synchronisation when the race countdown is running; all players should now sync up to each other correctly and have accurate latency compensation across clients.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3689711
Linux Depot 3689712
