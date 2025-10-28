 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20566331 Edited 28 October 2025 – 01:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🃏 Classic Blackjack v1.0.6 – Dealer Logic & Animation Fixes

Thanks everyone for playing and sharing feedback!
This small update focuses on round correctness and smoother gameplay flow.

Fixes & Improvements

  • Dealer no longer draws cards when you already have a blackjack and the dealer’s up-card isn’t 10 or Ace.

  • Insurance and Even Money now work correctly across all three seats.

  • Chip animations now play properly when the dealer has a blackjack (no more disappearing chips).

  • Fixed payout timing and banner order for Even Money hands.

  • Minor logic and UI polish for multi-hand rounds.

Next Steps
I’ll be moving to a weekly update cadence starting next week so each patch can be tested more thoroughly.
If you spot anything odd or have suggestions, please post in the Community Hub – I read everything!

Thanks for the early support
— Matt ( Matt Studios )

