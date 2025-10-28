🃏 Classic Blackjack v1.0.6 – Dealer Logic & Animation Fixes
Thanks everyone for playing and sharing feedback!
This small update focuses on round correctness and smoother gameplay flow.
Fixes & Improvements
Dealer no longer draws cards when you already have a blackjack and the dealer’s up-card isn’t 10 or Ace.
Insurance and Even Money now work correctly across all three seats.
Chip animations now play properly when the dealer has a blackjack (no more disappearing chips).
Fixed payout timing and banner order for Even Money hands.
Minor logic and UI polish for multi-hand rounds.
Next Steps
I’ll be moving to a weekly update cadence starting next week so each patch can be tested more thoroughly.
If you spot anything odd or have suggestions, please post in the Community Hub – I read everything!
Thanks for the early support
— Matt ( Matt Studios )
Changed files in this update