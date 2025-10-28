Changes
- Reduced Crystal-Crested Buzzard health from 400 to 300.
- Crystal-Crested Buzzards go away when the Lunar Rift closes.
- There is now a limit on the number of Crystal-Crested Buzzards that can circle a player.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash on load related to the Moonstorms.
- Dead Red and Blue Hounds will no longer be mutatable, and will have the correct visuals.
- Shadow merms and the corpses that they came from will no longer be mutatable.
- Fixed Crystal-Crested Buzzards to be targetable by the attack key, instead of force attack.
- Fixed Bright-Beaked Bird’s chest gem being missing in its art.
- Fixed an issue with the number of circling Crystal-Crested Buzzards duplicates on a player leaving and rejoining.
- Fixed crash when Terramite mines Glommer’s Statue.
- Fixed Walter’s storytelling not stopping when fire runs out.
- Fixed Waxed Pumpkin Heads not saving properly.
- Fixed a crash with the Sanctum crashing on load.
- Fixed a crash with the fake Koalefant carcass when the game saves.
Changed files in this update