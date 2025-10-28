 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals 911 Operator Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20566264 Edited 28 October 2025 – 01:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Reduced Crystal-Crested Buzzard health from 400 to 300.
  • Crystal-Crested Buzzards go away when the Lunar Rift closes.
  • There is now a limit on the number of Crystal-Crested Buzzards that can circle a player.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash on load related to the Moonstorms.
  • Dead Red and Blue Hounds will no longer be mutatable, and will have the correct visuals.
  • Shadow merms and the corpses that they came from will no longer be mutatable.
  • Fixed Crystal-Crested Buzzards to be targetable by the attack key, instead of force attack.
  • Fixed Bright-Beaked Bird’s chest gem being missing in its art.
  • Fixed an issue with the number of circling Crystal-Crested Buzzards duplicates on a player leaving and rejoining.
  • Fixed crash when Terramite mines Glommer’s Statue.
  • Fixed Walter’s storytelling not stopping when fire runs out.
  • Fixed Waxed Pumpkin Heads not saving properly.
  • Fixed a crash with the Sanctum crashing on load.
  • Fixed a crash with the fake Koalefant carcass when the game saves.

Changed files in this update

Windows Don't Starve Together - Windows Depot 322331
  • Loading history…
Linux Don't Starve Together - Linux Depot 322332
  • Loading history…
macOS Don't Starve Together - OSX Depot 322333
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link