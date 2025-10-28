 Skip to content
911 Operator
28 October 2025 Build 20566256 Edited 28 October 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Halloween Live Event & Update


The Halloween Live Event has started. In addition to themed decorations, the game includes several major changes and improvements.

Revamped Tutorial

The tutorial has been completely redesigned to make getting started easier and more intuitive.
There is also a new dialogue system, adding more dynamism and variety.

Settings Updated

The settings have been revised and are now saved permanently.

New Content in the Agency

New objects have been added to the agency.
The new dialogue system is also active here, making conversations feel more natural and varied.

New Sounds

To enhance the atmosphere, various new sounds have been added to intensify the gameplay experience.

New Shutdown System

The game can no longer be exited via the PC. Instead, it is now shut down via the bed.

Halloween Decorations

The game has been decorated for Halloween.
Check out the new details and the spooky atmosphere.

Major Overhaul & Outlook

The game has been significantly overhauled.
In upcoming updates, new content will be added gradually – stay tuned for surprises!

Halloween Discount

To celebrate the event, the game is currently available at 25% off on Steam.
The discount is only available for a limited time.


We look forward to your feedback – it helps us continue to improve and develop the game.

Thank you for your support and enjoy the Halloween event!

Changed files in this update

