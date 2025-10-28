Halloween Live Event & Update

The Halloween Live Event has started. In addition to themed decorations, the game includes several major changes and improvements.



Revamped Tutorial The tutorial has been completely redesigned to make getting started easier and more intuitive.

There is also a new dialogue system, adding more dynamism and variety.



Settings Updated The settings have been revised and are now saved permanently.



New Content in the Agency New objects have been added to the agency.

The new dialogue system is also active here, making conversations feel more natural and varied.



New Sounds To enhance the atmosphere, various new sounds have been added to intensify the gameplay experience.



New Shutdown System The game can no longer be exited via the PC. Instead, it is now shut down via the bed.



Halloween Decorations The game has been decorated for Halloween.

Check out the new details and the spooky atmosphere.



Major Overhaul & Outlook The game has been significantly overhauled.

In upcoming updates, new content will be added gradually – stay tuned for surprises!



Halloween Discount To celebrate the event, the game is currently available at 25% off on Steam.

The discount is only available for a limited time.





We look forward to your feedback – it helps us continue to improve and develop the game.



Thank you for your support and enjoy the Halloween event!



