Halloween Live Event & Update
The Halloween Live Event has started. In addition to themed decorations, the game includes several major changes and improvements.
Revamped TutorialThe tutorial has been completely redesigned to make getting started easier and more intuitive.
There is also a new dialogue system, adding more dynamism and variety.
Settings UpdatedThe settings have been revised and are now saved permanently.
New Content in the AgencyNew objects have been added to the agency.
The new dialogue system is also active here, making conversations feel more natural and varied.
New SoundsTo enhance the atmosphere, various new sounds have been added to intensify the gameplay experience.
New Shutdown SystemThe game can no longer be exited via the PC. Instead, it is now shut down via the bed.
Halloween DecorationsThe game has been decorated for Halloween.
Check out the new details and the spooky atmosphere.
Major Overhaul & OutlookThe game has been significantly overhauled.
In upcoming updates, new content will be added gradually – stay tuned for surprises!
Halloween DiscountTo celebrate the event, the game is currently available at 25% off on Steam.
The discount is only available for a limited time.
We look forward to your feedback – it helps us continue to improve and develop the game.
Thank you for your support and enjoy the Halloween event!
Changed files in this update