 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals 911 Operator Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20566203 Edited 28 October 2025 – 00:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello there!

Long time no see, sure, but here come some bigger changes!

Changes:

  • Added new map: Safe House.
  • Added short Story Mode that links maps together.
  • "Old" way of playing became Casual Mode.
  • Removed generic briefing screen. Now each map has custom briefing shown only during Story Mode.
  • Some various fixes I didn't bother to write down :P


What's next?
I plan to finalize the game, that is go out of Early Access, in the following weeks. There will be a bit more explanation regarding the story and the overall setting, as well as some tweaks to UI and general improvements. I need to update translations, the store page, screenshots, trailers, all this "stuff around", which taaaakeees tiiiimeeeee.

Wanna help?
Just play the game. And perhaps then give me some feedback, especially on the newest map. And maybe throw a link to the game to some friends. Totally not necessary. But I will kiss you on the forehead. Virtually, that is.

I go sleep, you go play.

Enjoy and stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3051701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link