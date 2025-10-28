Added new map: Safe House.



Added short Story Mode that links maps together.



that links maps together. "Old" way of playing became Casual Mode .



. Removed generic briefing screen. Now each map has custom briefing shown only during Story Mode .



. Some various fixes I didn't bother to write down :P



Hello there!Long time no see, sure, but here come some bigger changes!Changes:What's next?I plan to finalize the game, that is go out of Early Access, in the following weeks. There will be a bit more explanation regarding the story and the overall setting, as well as some tweaks to UI and general improvements. I need to update translations, the store page, screenshots, trailers, all this "stuff around", which taaaakeees tiiiimeeeee.Wanna help?Just play the game. And perhaps then give me some feedback, especially on the newest map. And maybe throw a link to the game to some friends. Totally not necessary. But I will kiss you on the forehead. Virtually, that is.I go sleep, you go play.Enjoy and stay tuned!