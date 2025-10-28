Hey Everyone,
This update contains some bug fixes reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or on the Steam forums if you encounter anymore bugs or have suggestions.
Bug Fixes
Fixed Unstable Research sometimes not containing perks (For new operations)
Fixed custom captain default unlockable passives returning if removed
Fixed tower range modifiers not stacking with platform modifiers
Fixed a case where labs could break building construction
Fixed not being able to place buildings on platforms if they were under construction when the game was loaded
Fixed a case where final wave music would be the regular wave music
Fixed misaligned free building counters for towers
Fixed being able to copy scavenger camps and not being able to copy some other buildings
Fixed the next wave tooltip
Fixed some misnamed free buildings in Operations
Changed files in this update