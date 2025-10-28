 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20566156 Edited 28 October 2025 – 06:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

This update contains some bug fixes reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or on the Steam forums if you encounter anymore bugs or have suggestions.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Unstable Research sometimes not containing perks (For new operations)

  • Fixed custom captain default unlockable passives returning if removed

  • Fixed tower range modifiers not stacking with platform modifiers

  • Fixed a case where labs could break building construction

  • Fixed not being able to place buildings on platforms if they were under construction when the game was loaded

  • Fixed a case where final wave music would be the regular wave music

  • Fixed misaligned free building counters for towers

  • Fixed being able to copy scavenger camps and not being able to copy some other buildings

  • Fixed the next wave tooltip

  • Fixed some misnamed free buildings in Operations

Changed files in this update

