The invasion begins today!

Earth vs Mars is available now for USD $14.99, with a celebratory 10% discount for a limited time. Command Earth’s forces, splice your “volunteers” into powerful hybrid soldiers, and lead the Global Military Alliance against Emperor Zarb’s relentless Martian army. The battle for humanity’s survival is in your hands.

Enter the World of Earth vs Mars

In an alternate 1950s, Earth's first manned mission to Mars has inadvertently triggered an intergalactic war with the Martians. Outmatched and outgunned, the Global Military Alliance turns to reclusive Annabel Corman and her invention, the Splice-O-Tron . Alongside Colonel Marcus Shaw , a fearless tactician leading Earth’s defense, you’ll fight to protect cities, rally the last human strongholds, and push back against the Martian threat.

The Battle for Earth Begins

Earth vs Mars delivers a complete strategy experience in a world where tactical choices, hybrid super soldier creation, and character-driven storytelling collide.

Lead the Global Military Alliance through 34 hand-crafted campaign missions and wield the Splice-O-Tron to fuse human “volunteers” with animal DNA. With nine commanders, each with their own distinct abilities, no two battles play the same. Once you’ve turned the tide on the campaign, dive into 1 vs 1 online multiplayer, test your tactics in Skirmish and Challenge modes, or experiment in the Map Lab.

Build Your Battlefield with the Earth vs Mars Map Lab

The Earth vs Mars Map Lab gives you creative control over the battleground; experiment with layouts and terrain to craft your own tactical challenges, whether you’re creating large-scale invasions or tight skirmishes. Love your map? Share it instantly with other players directly from the Map Lab. Need a tutorial before the invasion begins? Check out the Map Lab walkthrough here:

From DNA to Design – Check Out the Latest Developer Diaries Below

Hear directly from the developers in our latest Developer Diary as they share how they built the Splice-O-Tron, crafted the game's signature sci-fi aesthetic, and used Unreal Engine to power the fight between worlds.



Broadcasting Live from the Frontlines

Want to see how the invasion unfolds from the commander's chair? The Relic Labs team has been streaming Earth vs Mars live! You can catch the latest livestream below, where the team has been tackling the first few hours of the game. Check out the rest of the series on our YouTube channel for more gameplay and behind-the-scenes commentary.

FAQ

Q: How can I play the game?

A: You can grab the game right now on Steam.

Q: How much does Earth vs Mars cost?

A: USD $14.99, with an additional 10% launch discount valid until November 12, 2025.

Q: This game feels different from other Relic titles. Why is that?

A: Earth vs Mars is our first game under the Relic Labs banner. Relic Labs games differ from our traditional, larger-scale strategy titles (which we're continuing to support and develop) in that they are created by smaller teams with shorter development cycles and a goal of experimenting in new strategy spaces, creating fun new worlds, and getting them in the hands of players sooner. Earth vs Mars was made by a small team of passionate Relicans with the goal of paying homage to some of our favorite strategy games, while adding a Relic twist.

Q: What do I do if I encounter a bug or have feedback?

A: Join the official Relic Entertainment Discord server to share your feedback, or report a bug by submitting a new request at help.relic.com.

Q: Will Earth vs Mars be coming to any other platforms?

A: For launch, we are focused on releasing Earth vs Mars on Steam (PC). However, based on the game’s reception, we may consider other platforms in the future.

Q: Will Earth vs Mars be Steam Deck compatible?

A: Earth vs Mars is not Steam Deck compatible at this time, but it is top of mind for the development team.

GeForce NOW Support

Earth vs Mars will be available via GeForce NOW on day one. GeForce NOW delivers the firepower to repel the Martian invaders without having to wait for downloads or installs. Splice super soldiers, pick up your campaign, and fight in 1 vs 1 multiplayer with just a few clicks. No frames lost to underpowered hardware — every battle and powerful unit ability is rendered perfectly in the cloud.



Join the Fight and Play Earth vs Mars today!

Relic Labs titles are smaller-scale projects that bring Relic’s depth, passion, and expertise to new areas of the strategy genre.

