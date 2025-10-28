 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20566065 Edited 28 October 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚔️ SIR ABANDON – sword of dawn – ⚔️

🌒 Now Available in Early Access on Steam!

We’re thrilled to announce that SIR ABANDON – sword of dawn – is now available in Early Access on Steam!
Developed by RRPG2022, this 2D action RPG plunges you into a dark, open-world Metroidvania filled with danger, secrets, and mystery.
Explore forgotten lands, face colossal bosses, and uncover the light that still flickers within the shadows.

🩸 Key Features

💠 Diverse Class System
Choose your path: Archer, Paladin, Mage, Rogue — each class offers a distinct playstyle and unique combat abilities to master.

💎 Deep Progression
Loot, craft, level up, and develop your hero through talents and powerful gear to shape your own destiny.

🌑 Dark Retro-Fantasy World
Immerse yourself in a 32-bit pixel art universe inspired by classic dark fantasy adventures — atmospheric, melancholic, and rich in secrets.

🛠️ Evolving Early Access Experience
Your feedback matters! Join our community, share your discoveries, and help us refine and expand the world of Sir Abandon as development continues.

🔥 Join the Adventure Now!

⚔️ Play now on Steam
💬 Share your thoughts with the community
🌟 Add to your wishlist
🎮 And most importantly… enjoy the journey!

Thank you for your incredible support.
The path begins now. 🌅

