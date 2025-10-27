Update 2.2
New Tool: Lithophane with rectangle, circle, tube and arc modes.
Terrain: Auto-convert all imports to GeoTIFF for fast processing, GeoTIFF in shared export menu, new dataset example.
Lissajous: Half tube mode.
Size Comparison: Build area 3D preview live updates.
Maker Chip: Font and symbol selector, all parts can be set to custom colours, rim pattern options.
Divider: Alignment pieces.
Flange: Pattern can be disabled.
SVG to 3D: Set largest edge size
All models and variations are now centered within the XYZ dimensions outline.
Faster Launch
Changed files in this update