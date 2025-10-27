 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20566027 Edited 27 October 2025 – 23:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 2.2

  • New Tool: Lithophane with rectangle, circle, tube and arc modes.

  • Terrain: Auto-convert all imports to GeoTIFF for fast processing, GeoTIFF in shared export menu, new dataset example.

  • Lissajous: Half tube mode.

  • Size Comparison: Build area 3D preview live updates.

  • Maker Chip: Font and symbol selector, all parts can be set to custom colours, rim pattern options.

  • Divider: Alignment pieces.

  • Flange: Pattern can be disabled.

  • SVG to 3D: Set largest edge size

  • All models and variations are now centered within the XYZ dimensions outline.

  • Faster Launch

