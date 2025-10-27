Hey everyone!



I hope you’re all doing well. Here’s another update for Trenches VR, focused mainly on bug fixes, UI improvements, audio options, and various enhancements to the main menu and settings.



Patch Notes Updates v1.02:

Improved UI layout and overall text readability.

Added a new “Game Info & Controls” button in the main menu to help players understand the gameplay basics.

Sound sliders have been added to the main menu, allowing you to adjust overall volume levels.

Added more randomized objects, jumpscares, and enemy spawn points to increase replayability.

Certain notes now feature randomized text that appears differently each playthrough.

Fog density now varies each game session. Some playthroughs may be more or less foggy than others.

Fixed incorrect wording in some menu options.

Improved clarity of gameplay guidance text to better inform players of their objectives.

Fixed an issue where opening the backpack could sometimes cause a black screen.

Additional minor bug fixes and optimizations.



Thank you again for your support and feedback. Really appreciate it!



