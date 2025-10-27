We’ve rolled out a major audio overhaul in this update!
Reworked and replaced most sound effects across the game for a more immersive and dynamic experience.
Updated and refined the music to better match the atmosphere and pacing of each area.
Balanced overall audio levels for clarity and consistency.
This update brings a fresh and more polished sound experience throughout the game. We hope you enjoy the new feel!
🎵 Patch Notes — Major Audio Update 🎵
