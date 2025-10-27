 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20565926 Edited 27 October 2025 – 23:26:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve rolled out a major audio overhaul in this update!

Reworked and replaced most sound effects across the game for a more immersive and dynamic experience.

Updated and refined the music to better match the atmosphere and pacing of each area.

Balanced overall audio levels for clarity and consistency.

This update brings a fresh and more polished sound experience throughout the game. We hope you enjoy the new feel!

